PITTSBURG, Ks– As Elvis Presley proudly said, “Viva Las Vegas”. The Pitt State Gorillas men’s basketball team will be participating in an early season Division II tournament which will be in…you guessed it, Las Vegas, the city that never sleeps.

The Gorillas are partnering up with Central Oklahoma to revive what was once, one of the nation’s top NCAA Division II men’s basketball neutral site tournament, the “High Desert Classic”.

This tournament will be played later this year in December on the 18th & 19th and will feature 10 teams.

Of those 10 teams, there four MIAA schools with; Pitt State, UCO, Central Missouri and Rogers State. The other six teams are; University of Colorado-Mesa, Henderson State University, the University of Missouri-St. Louis, Simon Fraser University, Truman State University and West Texas A&M University.

Each team is guaranteed two games during the tournament. The games for the tournament will be located at Desert Oasis High School.

We caught up with Head Coach Jeff Boschee on how big of an opportunity this is for his team to compete against quality opponents early on in the season.

Coach Boschee said, “I thought it’d be fun for our guys, going off to Vegas right before Christmas time, having a heck of a field out there, 10 quality Division II basketball teams, and some really good competition. So, I’m excited about it. I know the guys are excited about it. You know, it’s not for vacation, it’s for a business trip so, a little bit more serious but I think it’ll be a good time”.

Marque English II said, “I’m not a very big fan of the city of Vegas, but I will just say, it’s a good opportunity for us. I’m excited to get the season rolling.”…

Jeramy Shaw said, “It’s gonna be really fun, especially going to Vegas to play against other teams out there, to see where we’re at to start the season. It’s gonna be a good opportunity for us”.