Courtesy: FloTrack (via Twitter)

EUGENE, OR– Cordell Tinch. If you know his story, you know how hard he’s worked to accomplish all he has and Sunday night in Eugene, the Pitt State Gorilla accomplished one more thing.

After cruising in the semi-finals, Tinch was hoping to earn a spot on Team USA with a Top-3 finish in the Men’s 110m Hurdles Finals.

As the race went on, Tinch and Two-time defending U.S. champion Daniel Roberts were back and forth all the way down the track. As the two came across, Roberts edged out Tinch for first place by .03.

Tinch ran a time of 13.08 in the finals securing him a spot on Team USA to go to the World Track & Field Championships in August to compete in Budapest.

The Team USA hurdler team will consist of; Tinch, Roberts, third place finisher Freddie Crittenden and 2020 Tokyo Silver Medalist, Grant Holloway.

From right down here in Pittsburg to Team USA, it’s possible folks!

For those that don’t know just how impressive Tinch was at Pitt State, during the 2023 Outdoor season, he became the first athlete in Division-II history to win three individual national titles at the same championships.

Tinch won the 110m hurdles, the men’s long jump and the men’s high jump!

The World Championships will take place in Budapest, Hungary in August from Saturday, Aug 19th through Sunday, Aug 27th.