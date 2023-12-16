WARRENSBURG, MO — The Pitt State Gorillas went on the road and defeated #3 Central Missouri in overtime, 101-93!

The Gorillas picked up their 3rd straight victory and Head Coach Amanda Davied picked up her 100th career win.

Pitt State was down by 20 points late in the third quarter and entering the fourth they were down 70-54.

Early in the fourth, Pitt State went on a 16-3 run to tie the game up at 75-all. It went back-and-forth the rest of the way and was tied at 81-81 going into OT.

In overtime, Pitt State outscored the Jennies 27-11.

Leading the way for the Gorillas, they had two girls score 20+ points.

Karenna Gerber led the charge with 27 points and true freshman Macie Mays had a career game finishing with 23 points.

Sydney Holmes, Grace Pyle and Harper Schreiner all played major factors as well. Holmes scores 19 and both Pyle and Schreiner scored 14.

The Gorillas are now 9-1 on the season and 4-1 in conference play.

Their next game will be on Monday when they travel to face Lincoln.