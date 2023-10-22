MARYVILLE, Mo — The #2 undefeated Pitt State Gorillas squared off with the Northwest Missouri Bearcats in a big MIAA rivalry matchup.

Pitt State earned the victory after defeating the Bearcats, 28-7.

After a scoreless first quarter, Pitt State finally got on the board in the second when QB TY Pennington took it from 3-yards out to make it 7-0.

Shortly after. Pitt State’s defense got the ball back to their offense and Pitt State went right back to work. RB Noah Hernandez punched it in from one-yard out and the Gorillas took a 14-0 lead.

Just before the end of the first half, Pitt State scored again, this time it was Pennington again from one-yard out and Pitt State led 21-0 going into halftime.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Gorillas scored one more time, it was Pennington who got his third rushing touchdown of the day as Pitt State went up 28-0.

Northwest scored a late touchdown, but still trailed 28-7.

The Gorillas are now 8-0 on the season. They return home next Saturday to host Sioux Falls for their homecoming game. Game time next week is slated for a 2:00 p.m. start.