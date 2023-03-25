PITTSBURG, Ks. — Saturday afternoon, the Pitt State Gorillas softball squad hosted a double header against the number two ranked and defending national champions the Rogers State Hillcats.

In game one, the Gorillas was in a tough defense matchup. They held on to take a 1-0 win over the Hillcats. The only run of the game came from Keelah Griffith in the bottom of the second inning off a fielding error from Rogers State. Pitcher Hannah Harrison had herself a game with 10 strikeouts and only allowed four hits.

In game two, the Gorillas mounted a comeback with a Paxtyn Hayes three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to ultimately win the game 4-3. Pitt State sweeps the Hillcats and improve to 19-9 on the season with a 4-2 record in MIAA play.

The Gorillas will be back at home Sunday, March 26th in a double header against Northeastern State at noon and 2 p.m.