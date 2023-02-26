On Sunday, the MIAA wrapped up their MIAA Indoor Track & Field Championships.

The Pitt State men and women’s team both won the MIAA title, sweeping the trophies.

The women won with 183 total points and by a margin of 53 points. The men won with a total of 208 points and by a margin of 100 points!

Pitt State men have now won three straight MIAA titles. The women have won back-to-back.

This gives six of the last nine titles to the Pitt State men, and six of the last seven titles to the women!

We caught up with head coach Kyle Rutledge and athletes AJ Evans and Cami Roy to talk about their big weekend.

Coach Rutledge said, “Well outstanding. I mean what this men & women’s team did is just a really special moment, and I can’t be more proud of what those kids did and how they competed as a team. Anytime you can win it at home in front of your home crowd is a special moment and we’ve got really special group right now”.

AJ Evans said, “Hey. Just go add another year to the men’s indoor conference. Just go add another year to it. No, that was amazing. We really couldn’t do this like with the team that we had last year, since I came from JUCO, we really couldn’t do it. But, being here with my old teammates and being able to celebrate like this, this is amazing, this is a great feeling”.

Cami Roy said, “Absolutely just estatic. I mean, we could not feel any better. We honestly, we swept the distance events, swept with the sprints and we’re just so excited that all the work that we’ve put in has finally paid off and now we’re one step closer to triple crowning for outdoors, so right now, we just, can’t put it into words. It’s exciting, especially for my very last indoor conference”.