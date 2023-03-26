PITTSBURG, Ks. — After defeating the number two ranked Rogers State Hillcats, Sunday afternoon, the Pitt State Gorillas softball team returned to their home field in a double header against Northeastern State.

The bats were hot for the Gorillas as they win game one in a shutout performance 7-0. Hannah Harrison picked up where she left off Saturday afternoon as she struck out 10 batters on the day.

The bats remained hot in the second game with a 6-3 win. Pitt faced an early 2-0 deficit heading to the bottom of the first inning, but a RBI single from Heather Arnett would gets things rolling for the Gorillas scoring four runs in the first.

Pitt State finished the weekend going 4-0 with sweeps over Rogers State and Northeastern State. The Gorillas moves to 21-9 overall with a 6-2 record in conference play.

Pitt State will be on the road Friday, March 31st at Fort Hays State for a double header against the Tigers at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Then, the Gorillas will head to Nebraska-Kearney, April 1st for another double header against the Lopers at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.