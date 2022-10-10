After getting a big win on Saturday over Northwest Missouri 24-22 to move to 6-0 on the season, Pitt State remains in the Top 10.

This week in the AFCA Division II Coaches Poll, Pitt State came in at #7 as Northwest dropped from #9 to #16.

The Gorillas currently sit atop of the MIAA and remain the only undefeated team in the conference.

Their next matchup will be on the road when they travel to face the Lincoln Blue Tigers.

The Blue Tigers are currently winless on the season at 0-6. That game has a start time of 2:00 p.m. next Saturday, October 15th!