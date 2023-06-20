PITTSBURG, Ks– Tuesday morning over at Pitt State, the Gorilla Softball program hosted a defensive Gold Glove clinic for high school and middle school softball players.

There were around 10 young athletes in attendance for the Gold Glove camp.

The morning consisted of the campers going through defensive drills in the infield and outfield while also working on elite throwing techniques to deliver better throws from all over the field.

Head Coach Jenny Fuller said she likes to have smaller groups for the defensive camps, so she and her coaching staff can give the one-on-one time and attention to players to help smooth out their defensive game.

The purpose of the clinic was to coach up and teach fundamentals on the defensive side of the game and prepare these players who may one day be playing at the next level.

Coach Fuller spoke on the importance of defense and being able to help younger athletes improve.

Head Coach Jenny Fuller said, “Defense is something that I’m very passionate about. I’m kind of old school in that respect. It was always a big part of my upbringing. And Pitt State, we finished fourth in the nation in defense. So we put a big emphasis on that. And so with me being passionate about it, I just want to teach the fundamentals to younger players. And you know, the saying “Defense wins championships”, is true, even though it’s cliché. So I’m just excited to have some talented players here and talk about defense.”