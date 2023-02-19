PITTSBURG, Ks. — This weekend, the Pitt State softball squad was at for the first time this season to host the Wayne State Wildcats and the Drury Panthers. On Saturday, the Gorillas had defeated the Wildcats and the Panthers 9-1 and 10-2. Sunday morning, they won 12-1 over Wayne State and then, later faced Drury.

The Gorillas won big over the Panthers 11-2 and go 4-0 in their opening weekend. A two-run homerun from Kianna Pellegrino in the third inning put the Gorillas in front 4-0. Then, in the fourth inning a Grand Slam from Paxtyn Hayes extended Pitt State lead 8-1. In the sixth inning, another two run Pellegrino homer sealed the Gorillas the win. They had 11 runs on 11 hits.

The Gorillas will be on the road in Washburn Invitational from February 24th to February 26th. Their first game will be on February 24th against the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs at 10 a.m.