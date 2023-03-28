PITTSBURG, Kansas– After going 4-0 this past weekend, the Pittsburg State Gorillas are riding a lot of confidence heading into this week’s games.

They swept #2 Rogers State on Saturday, defeating them 1-0 in game 1, and 4-3 in game 2. The Gorillas turned right around to sweep Northeastern State, getting the victory by a score of 7-0 in game 1, and 6-3 in game 2.

Pitt State has climbed to a 21-9 record and a 6-2 conference that has them sitting tied for second in the MIAA standings.

The Gorillas will be on the road this weekend for a doubleheader with Fort Hays State on Friday and then Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday.

We caught up with Head Coach Jenny Fuller as well as juniors Hannah Harrison and Paxtyn Hayes on just how they use this confidence going into this week and the rest of the season.

Coach Fuller said, “If you can beat the number two team in the country, you can beat anybody else. And so I think, you know, going back to last year we went 0-4 this past weekend. So, I think carrying that confidence into this weekend will be huge”.

Hannah Harrison said, “We’re a force to be reckoned with, especially when we’re playing together and having fun. So I’m excited to see what we do and have high expectations for us this season and super proud of our team and what we’ve been able to do so far”.

Paxtyn Hayes said, “It was huge just because we got the best of one of the best teams that we’re going to face the rest of the year. We got them under our belts and we swept them so we know that we can beat anybody. We can beat anybody else in the conference and again there’s a lot of confidence moving forward”.