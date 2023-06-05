PITTSBURG, Ks– Monday, the Pitt State Softball program hosted their Elite Prospect Camp for middle school and high school softball players.

The prospect camp is a chance for these young athletes to showcase their talents and give themselves a shot to be noticed by the Gorillas coaching staff.

There were around 40 athletes in attendance participating in the camp.

Players went through softball drills and game scenarios. The day ended with an inner squad scrimmage between the players.

Pitt State Head Coach Jenny Fuller helped put on the camp along with her coaching staff and a couple of her current players who helped out.

Local talent in attendance included girls from Joplin, Mt. Vernon, Pittsburg, Fort Scott, Columbus, St. Marys Colgan and Jay.

We caught up with coach Fuller who explained how key it is to keep local talent close to home and the type of players she likes to recruit when hosting these camps.

Head Coach Jenny Fuller said, “Obviously there is talent here in southeast Kansas. And if they’re really good, we want to keep them here at home. There’s nothing like playing in front of your home crowd when you’re a local player. So, we’re just excited to see those local kids. I think most important is your character, your integrity, are you coachable? We look for players that have that high energy and really just fit our culture and want to take that next step with Pitt because we feel that we’re going in the right direction. We like to keep lower numbers just so we can really evaluate and give everybody a fair shot. And, we host other camps throughout the summer. So we’d like those numbers to be low enough to where we can actually watch the talent.”