PITTSBURG, Ks– Throughout the beginning of the week, Pitt State Softball will be welcoming in some smaller Gorilla softball players as they are hosting their Junior Gorilla Camp.

The camp started Monday morning and will end on Wednesday. The camp is for girls ages 6-12.

Pitt State’s coaching staff and players will be taking the girls through some skills and technique work while also having some fun.

There are about 45 girls in attendance for the camp.

We caught up with sophomore Heather Arnett who explained how it’s a full circle moment for her. We also talked to Head Coach Jenny Fuller who explained the importance for the program to give back to the community hosting youth camps like this for little girls across Southeast Kansas.

Arnett said, “It is a full circle moment, and I’m kind of like experiencing it too, with my little sister, like getting to see her and her love for the game grow and it’s so exciting. I love getting to watch these little girls come out here and sometimes, it may be a little chaotic, but it’s so worth it because being out on the field is just awesome and I love that for them”.

Coach Fuller said, “It’s super important to me because I have a six year old daughter and she’s around softball all the time, so it’s super important for me to grow the game of softball in Southeast Kansas and show girls that they can do anything that they put their mind to through hard work and sports, teach life lessons. So it’s really important to me”.