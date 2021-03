PITTSBURG, Kan. — After two long years, the Pitt State softball team was finally able to play on their home field in front of their fans in their home opener on Saturday.

The Gorillas took on Minnesota Duluth in their first game, but lost 8-3. They faced off against Rockhurst in their second game and lost 7-4 despite a late surge of runs in the seventh inning.

Pitt State will be back in action on Sunday, Mar 7 and will get another shot at both UMD and Rockhurst.