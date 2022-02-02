The Pitt State Gorillas football team revealed its 2022 signing day class this morning which included 20 high school seniors and 10 college transfers.

Three local high schoolers committed to Pitt State including Lane Franklin from Frontenac, Kody Schalk from Columbus and Brecken Troike from Girard. Brothers Damon and Dylan Garrison will transfer from the now defunct Fort Scott Community College. Head coach Brian Wright spoke on the importance of getting local players.

Wright said, “You wanna start there, some of these guys have been coming to Pitt State Gorilla football games since they were able to walk and it just means something a little bit more to them and it’s exciting to have guys that played their high school ball right down the road and to have their families close to be able to see them play and to have those guys contribute is really important to our program and will continue to be, and I think those guys did great things this year in the high school career they had.”

Spring football is scheduled to start in late March for the Gorillas.