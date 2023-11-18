PITTSBURG, KS — The Pitt State Gorillas defeated the University of Indianapolis by a score for 35-14, to advance to the second round of the Division II Playoffs.

QB Chad Dodson Jr had a great game for the Gorillas finishing 20/28 for 283 yards and 3 touchdowns!

Kolbe Katsis, Jack Roberts and Dallas Bond each had a receiving touchdown for the Gorillas.

Antwan Squire also added a touchdown on the ground.

The Pitt State defense was lights out. They only allowed 14 points. They finished with 2 interceptions, one forced fumble, 4 sacks, 7 tackles for a loss and a safety

Linebacker Jack Barkley led the way for the Gorillas finishing with 14 total tackles, 2 TFL, two sacks, and one INT.

Alex Gaskill and Luke Jennings both had impressive games. Gaskill finished with 5 tackles, 1.5 TFL, and 0.5 sack. Jennings had 7 tackles, and one TFL that resulted in a safety.

The Gorillas advance to the second round where they travel to face #2 Grand Valley State.