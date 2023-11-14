KANSAS CITY, MO — Tuesday morning, the MIAA announced their All-MIAA selections and teams. The Pitt State Gorillas had 19 guys earn All-MIAA honors.
1st Team All-MIAA Selections
TE Devon Garrison
OL Trase Jeffries– unanimous decision
DL Dubem Okonkwo
LB Jack Barkley
LB Alex Gaskill
DB Michael Lacey- unanimous decision
DB Rico Payton
2nd Team All-MIAA Selections
QB Chad Dodson Jr.
OL Zane Madison
K Austin Schmitt
DB Jaylen Fuksa
3rd Team All-MIAA Selections
WR/KR Kolbe Katsis
DL Cole Sample
DB Jordan Rogers
Honorable Mention All-MIAA Selections
RB Antwan Squire
RB Noah Hernandez
OL Drew Daniels
KR/PR Ryan Medeiros
LB Luke Jennings