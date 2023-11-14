KANSAS CITY, MO — Tuesday morning, the MIAA announced their All-MIAA selections and teams. The Pitt State Gorillas had 19 guys earn All-MIAA honors.

1st Team All-MIAA Selections

TE Devon Garrison

OL Trase Jeffries– unanimous decision

DL Dubem Okonkwo

LB Jack Barkley

LB Alex Gaskill

DB Michael Lacey- unanimous decision

DB Rico Payton

2nd Team All-MIAA Selections

QB Chad Dodson Jr.

OL Zane Madison

K Austin Schmitt

DB Jaylen Fuksa

3rd Team All-MIAA Selections

WR/KR Kolbe Katsis

DL Cole Sample

DB Jordan Rogers

Honorable Mention All-MIAA Selections

RB Antwan Squire

RB Noah Hernandez

OL Drew Daniels

KR/PR Ryan Medeiros

LB Luke Jennings