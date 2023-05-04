Pittsburg, Ks– Early Thursday afternoon, the MIAA released their postseason awards as well as their All-MIAA selections and 10 Gorillas were named to the teams.

MIAA Co-Player of the Year— Junior Nixon Brannan

Pitt State Catcher Nixon Brannan earned himself Co-Player of the Year. Brannan ranked in the MIAA’s top-ten in eight different offensive categories.

Brannan also had a .396 batting average (4th), .747 slugging % (3rd), 1.216 OPS (3rd), 66 RBI’s (2nd).

MIAA Pitcher of the Year– Graduate Zac Shoemaker

Shoemaker had a regular season record of 8-2. He had a 3.76 ERA with 94 strikeouts. Both of those stats rank second in the MIAA.

He only allowed 28 runs in 67.0 IP while only allowing a .329 batting average.

1st Team All-MIAA Selections

Starting Pitcher Zac Shoemaker– All-MIAA 1st Team Selection for Starting Pitcher.

Shoemaker averaged 7.2 strikeouts per game. The Graduate student currently ranks second in the MIAA with 8 wins.

Catcher Nixon Brannan– All-MIAA 1st Team Selection for Catcher.

Brannan had 263 put-outs, 24 assists, and fielding % of .990.

2nd Team All-MIAA Selections

Starting Pitcher Ben Des Rosiers– All-MIAA 2nd Team Selection for Starting Pitcher.

Des Rosiers went 8-0 this season. He finished with with 72 strikeouts and a 4.04 ERA.

Shortstop Cade Clemons– 2nd Team All-MIAA Selection for Shortstop.

Clemons finished the regular season with 17 home-runs (3rd best in conference) and 46 RBI’s while having a .728 slugging % (4th) and 1.160 OPS (4th).

Outfielder Karson Coffee– All-MIAA 2nd Team Selection for Outfield.

Coffee hit 9 home-runs this season and 43 RBI’s! He also had a .691 slugging % and 2nd best in the conference 21 doubles.

All-MIAA Honorable Mentions

Starting Pitcher Tanner Leslie– All-MIAA Honorable Mention Selection for Starting Pitcher.

Leslie went 3-3 on the regular season with one save. He had 44 strikeouts in 55.2 IP while posting a 5.17 ERA.

Relief Pitcher Parker Weddle— All-MIAA Honorable Mention Selection for Relief Pitcher.

Weddle posted a 3.33 ERA while going 2-0 in the regular season. He also racked up four saves while striking out 33 on the season.

First Basemen Austin Warkins– All-MIAA Honorable Mention Selection for First Basemen.

Warkins finished the regular season with a .393 batting average with 35 RBI’s and 6 home-runs. He also finished with five stolen bases.

Third Basemen Deagan Brady– All-MIAA Honorable Mention Selection Third Basemen.

Brady hit .278 in the regular season with 19 RBI’s and 44 hits for the Gorillas.

Outfielder Brett Daley– All-MIAA Honorable Mention Selection for Outfield.

Daley had a .237 batting average with 7 home-runs and 34 RBI’s with 27 hits.