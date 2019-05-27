Pitt State's Lander and Nelson Capture DII Outdoor National Championships

KINGSVILLE, TX - On Saturday, the division two Track and Field Outdoor National Championships wrapped up in Kingsville, Texas with plenty of hardware returning to the four state area.

Pittsburg State's Haven Lander brought home the crown for the women's pole vault, shattering her own school record by clearing 14-05. The Republic native is just a sophomore and was already an All-American in indoor and outdoor competition.

That wasn't all for Pitt as Courtney nelson in the women's 100m hurdles was a flash this weekend. Nelson broke her own school record with a time of 12.99 seconds in the prelims. Then blew away the competition in 13.06 seconds in the finals.

Nelson was also apart of Pitt's 400 meter relay team that finished third. Pitt also had a couple top 5 finishes in the men's javelin with Joshua Hudiberg just edging out Jerod Toogood. Women's squad took 8th overall, men took 13th.