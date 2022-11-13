Late Sunday afternoon, the NCAA held their selection show for the Division two football playoffs. As expected for a team that won the MIAA and went 11-0, the Pitt State Gorillas got seeded in Super Region Three.

Saturday, the Pitt State Gorillas would complete an undefeated regular season at home against Fort Hays State and celebrate their MIAA title in front of the Carnie Smith crowd.



It’s been a season of hard work and pushing through adversity for the Gorillas as they fought towards an 11-0 season. Of course it goes without saying, head coach Brian Wright couldn’t be more proud of his guys.

Brian Wright said, “It feels great, a lot of hard word. A lot of time invested and I’m proud of our players, proud of our coaches, the administration and support staff. Everybody that touches the lives of the players.”

On Sunday, Pitt State would host a watch party for the players in John Lance Arena. The team and people from the community would gather to watch what playoff seed the Gorillas would earn. Pitt will be the three seed in super region three and face Indianapolis this Saturday at home. The team is happy reap the benefits of a successful year so far.

P.J. Sarwinski said, “Guys are putting in work consistently. Day by day and in fall camp we just rolled with that into the season, we’re so excited.”

Christian Carter said, “It’s my first time being here. Playing a new team out of our conference is pretty exciting too. I’m just ready to see how they look on film and get to play in a different atmosphere.”

Well now that everyone’s gone and all this celebration stuff is over, it’s time to get back to work and of course with that 1-0 mentality, the Pitt State Gorillas are for UIndy.”

Sarwinski said, “Everybody’s locked in and they know their role. That’s really important for this team in knowing your role and we got Pittsburg back where it needs to be.”

Carter said, “Our team can flip the switch pretty quick and get back into a new week and focus on what we need to. With the film, as long as we evaluate everything, I feel like we’ll prepare good during the week like we usually do and get ready to go on Saturday.”