We’re preparing for the Miners Bowl rivalry game this Saturday as Pitt State and Missouri Southern go head to head. The Gorillas will face the Lions in Carnie Smith Stadium coming off a win on the road against Emporia State.

The Gorillas enter with a lot of positives in their season so far. Ranked in the top ten nationally, the only undefeated team in the MIAA at 4-0 and a few weekly conference honors earned so far.

That all means nothing to this team right now as there’s plenty of season left to play and the next game up in the main focus. The Gorillas are facing a Lions squad that’s currently on a three game winning streak and hoping to keep that momentum up.

Both teams bring a talented defense into Carnie Smith Saturday as the Gorillas rank second in the MIAA. While the Lions rank fifth, so clearly it will be a game of who’s offense can prevail.

The Gorillas are excited to come back home and it’s also the Hall of Fame game for Pitt State. The team is ready to hit this fame head on in front of their crowd.

Chad Dodson said, “Like I’ve said before, in this conference it’s a dog fight every week, doesn’t matter who we’re playing, so we gotta be our best and show up and take care of what we can control and go 1-0 this week.”

Alex Gaskill mentioned, “I know coming from Joplin, it’s gonna mean a lot to play them and I didn’t get to play last year, so definitely being able to show what I can do to all the people back home that are supporting. It’s gonna be a big fun game for the atmosphere and everybody around.”

Brian Wright stated, “You know for us it’s another tough opponent in the MIAA that we got to have a great week of preparation for and we got to show up on Saturday and be ready to play our best football. They’re a really good football team and we got to be ready to go.”