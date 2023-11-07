PITTSBURG, Ks — Pitt State Women’s Basketball will kickoff their season this weekend in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

They will compete in the MIAA/GAC Conference Challenge and face Oklahoma Baptist on Friday and Southwestern Oklahoma on Saturday at the Noble Complex.

Pitt State brings back a lot of talent and experience with 8-of-the-12 players from last year’s squad returning for the Gorillas.

Now this is a team that has their sights set on an MIAA title and the NCAA Tournament.

But the road to get there begins on Friday in Shawnee.

We caught up with the Gorillas who explained what it’s going to take for them to be successful this weekend.

Senior Center Karenna Gerber said, “I feel like these early games are just gutting it out a little bit and it’s not necessarily the better team, but just whoever is going to fight the hardest and who wants it the most. So we’re just going to go into these two games with a lot of grit and hopefully that gets us where we want to go”.

Pitt State Head Coach Amanda Davied said, “I do think controlled possessions will be a big one. Like, we can’t be careless with the basketball in either game. We have to value possessions for sure, and be the aggressor. I think that’s offensive and or defensive end. We have to be the aggressor and, have a really tough mindset to just complete plays, whatever that is. It’s getting to stop on defense all the way to get the rebound. Being fast in transition has been something we’ve been pretty good at here recently, trying to score quick but take care of the basketball during that time”.