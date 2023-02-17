PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pitt State Gorillas baseball team was back on their home field Friday afternoon for a matchup against the Sioux Falls Cougars.

The Gorillas ran away early in this game with a 17-0 lead through five innings and went on to win 23-2 over the Cougars. Pitt finished with 22 RBIs on the day. Both Trey McClelland and Brett Daley had four RBIs a piece. The Gorillas also had a pair of homeruns from Nixon Brannan and McClelland.

The Gorillas will be back in action Saturday, February 18 at Al Ortolani Field to take on the Metro State Roadrunners at 3 p.m.