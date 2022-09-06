The Gorillas are faced with another Thursday game, this time on the road taking the long trip to Nebraska-Kearney.

Last season, Pitt State would suffer a heartbreaking loss to the Lopers at home as they would fall 28-17.

This year, the Gorillas look to steal a win of their own up in Kearney.

Zeke Wall said, “It has its ups and downs, it’s a good time for the team to get together and bond a little bit more. But like you said, being on the road for seven hours is never fun, but we’re keeping it as a business trip and we wanna come back with a W.”

Bryce Murphy said, “It’s good to see that the time me and Chad have put in, the other receivers too, it’s good to see that the time we’ve put in isn’t going to waste. We stayed here over the summer working on stuff normal people wouldn’t put the time in to do.”

Brian Wright said, “I would never call it a hassle, especially after being here in 2020 when we didn’t have opportunities to play very many games at all, so we’ll go play these football games on any night of the week wherever we have to go to go play them.”