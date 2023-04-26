PITTSBURG, Ks– Pitt State baseball preps for their final regular season series when they face Washburn this weekend at home. The first game will be Friday at 6:00.

The Gorillas hold a 30-15 overall record and a 20-10 MIAA record. They are out of contention for the MIAA regular season title, but they sit in third in the standings.

They will get to host their first round matchup in the MIAA post-season tournament next weekend.

Washburn is one game behind the Gorillas at fourth in the standings so Pitt State will look to keep their third place spot by defeating the Ichabods this weekend.

This series could also be big in terms of the regional rankings. So, the Gorillas know what they need to do when it comes to playing playoff baseball against Washburn.

Cade Clemons said, “Every game is important. You know, every game is as important as the next, so it’s kind of like a must win situation right here. I think it’s kind of get to that point where it’s playoff baseball so you just got to play your own game. Stick to what you’ve been doing the whole year. You don’t really got to change much. And just keep playing your game”.

Karson Coffee said, “Yeah that’s really huge. We actually really need to win the series for the regional standings, we need to get that regional. It’s huge, this is where you turn momentum right here, so looking forward to it”.

Coach Bob Fornelli said, “We didn’t play very good last weekend, so we need to redeem ourselves and play a little bit better. Washburn’s got a very good team and they’re gonna come in here hungry and it’s up to us to go do the little things which we didn’t do very well last weekend and hopefully you live and learn and go out play your best baseball this weekend”.