PITTSBURG, KS — The Pitt State Gorillas hit the road this weekend to Michigan for a second round matchup with Grand Valley State.

Grand Valley State is currently 10-1 on the season and are coming off a 21-14 victory over Ferris State last Saturday.

What’ll be key for the Gorillas this week will be their offense getting off to a fast start and their defense shutting down a offense that is averaging 49 points a game.

We spoke to the team earlier today about the matchup.

Redshirt Senior Offensive Lineman Trase Jeffries said, “They play with a lot of speed. They play aggressive. You could tell when you watch them on film that they fly around. High energy guys for sure. Obviously on defense, they show us a lot of multiple defenses”.

Redshirt Junior Linebacker Alex Gaskill said, “Any matchup versus our defense, I think it’s a good matchup just because the way we play just, our speed is an elite level all the way around. I think they have a little bit more size than us. But, just playing with good fundamentals, good technique is going to what allows us to have that advantage.”

Pitt State Head Coach Brian Wright said, “This is one of the top defenses in the country against the run. And those yards will be hard to come by. But, we have to find a way. We got to be creative so that we can, you know, continue to have some balance in our offense, which I think will be important in this game as well”.

Game time on Saturday is set for 1:00 P.M. (EST) at Lubbers Stadium in Allendale, Michigan.