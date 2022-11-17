The Pitt State Gorillas are entering an exciting time as they gear up for their first round playoff matchup this Saturday at home against Indianapolis.

It’s been a memorable and historic year for the Gorillas so far as they completed an undefeated regular season at 11-0. They would capture their first outright MIAA title since 2011.

Head coach Brian Wright would also be named The MIAA Coach of the Year and 18 of his players would earn All-MIAA Honors. So plenty to be happy about, but the hard work for Pitt State doesn’t stop there as they prepare to face U-Indy in Carnie Smith Stadium Saturday.

The team is back on the grind and focused on Indianapolis.

Dubem Okonkwo stated, “They have really good running backs, They’re coached really well and they execute wide zone very effectively. So, we look forward to stopping the run and then hopefully we can get them into some longer third downs and our defense will and hunt and it’ll bee 11 hats to the football.”

Kory Woodruff said, “Their linebackers blitz a lot, they play heavy run a lot so, I think it just starts with dominating the line of scrimmage and letting our play makers make plays.”

Brian Wright mentioned, “This is the number one rush defense in the country and they’re committed to that. They play extremely hard, they have a veteran football team and you can see it.”