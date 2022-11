Pitt State men’s basketball would be back at home once more to face the Harris-Stowe State Hornets. The Gorillas jump out to a big double digit lead, but the Hornets slowly started to chip away at the lead. At halftime, Pitt State took a 50-32 lead.

The second half became a battle, but the Gorillas were able to pull out the victory 80-75 and pick up their first home win.

Pitt State will begin conference play November 28th at home against Lincoln at 7:30 pm.