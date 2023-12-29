PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pitt State men’s basketball squad as they are coming off their trip to Las Vegas at the High Desert Classic last week.

The Gorillas have won four straight as well defeating Newman and number three-ranked Central Oklahoma at home. Then, Pitt State went to Las Vegas and picked up two wins over Truman and Henderson State.

Pitt State has faced some adversity early on this season dealing with injuries to key players, but as of late the return of Jeremy Shaw, Tane Prictor and newcomer Tanner Mans has really added a spark to the team.

The Gorillas seem to be at full strength as the new year approaches.

Sophomore guard Tanner Mans and head coach Jeff Boschee talked about how the team can stay motivated for the second half of the season.

Mans said, “In my opinion, I think we’re together. We’re fierce where we like going into battle. Like we treat it like war. Like we can’t. We might win and we might lose a battle. We might have a bad practice here and there, But we have to bounce back the next day. Always. So, you know, that’s that’s what we pride ourselves on. And staying together through even losing battles and stuff, you know.”

Boschee mentioned, “We just can’t get satisfied. We can’t you can’t think that we’ve done something special. In hindsight, we haven’t. We won. We won a few basketball games. And, you know, we got to understand, you know, so the guys are returning. I understand the situation that we are in last year and let that motivate you to continue to motivate and continue to try to play with a chip on your shoulder. And I think our guys have done that for the most part.”

