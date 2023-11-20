PITTSBURG, Ks. — After going on the road for their season opener in Kansas City, the Pitt State men’s basketball team will be on its home court for the first time this season on Tuesday night and this Saturday.

Head Coach Jeff Boschee said, “Well, it’s always good to be home. Just the fact of being in front of our crowds for the first time in the year. And we’ve got a good opponent and McPherson coming in here and, you know, just excited. We’ve got had a week and a couple of days since the last time we played. So our guys are kind of itching, ready to get back out on the floor, but.

The Gorillas began their season on November 10th with a loss to St. Cloud State, but on November 12th they bounced back with a thrilling one-point win over Sioux Falls to pick up their first win of the season.

Now Pitt State is set to host McPherson College tomorrow at 7 p.m. and William Jewell on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. It’s been a while since the Gorillas have played in front of their home crowd.

Max Alexander said, “It feels great, you know, being on the road for so long, especially myself, this will be my first real experience playing in front of our home crowd. So I’ve been counting down on my calendar for it. I’ve been waiting for it. So I’m very excited. Very, very excited.”

R.J. Forney Jr. said, “Yeah, we’re excited to get going back here. It’s a lot of energy that comes into Gorilla Nation, so we’re ready to have all the fans back, old, young, everybody that comes from out of state to we’re just ready to see everybody.”