PITTSBURG, Ks– You’re never too young to learn some basketball skills and you’re never too old to pass on those skills and over the next two days that’s exactly what the Pitt State Men’s Basketball team will be doing as they host their 2023 Youth Skills Camp.

The “Youth Individual Skills Camp”, is a two-day camp and will run into tomorrow.

There were a bunch of kids in different grades that varied from 2nd-8th grade.

Coach Boschee, his players and staff took the kids through different skills and drills like; dribbling, shooting, passing.

The day concluded with some 5-on-5 & 3-on-3 games against one another.

We caught up with Head Coach Jeff Boschee and two of his seniors who talked about how special it is to put on this camp and being able to connect with the kids and give back to the community.

Coach Boschee said, “To see them come to our place and get to be around our players and just having a good time. It’s always good. Sometimes as a kid I remember going to college camps and things like that, and always interacting with the players and how fun that was just looking up to those guys”.

Marque English II said, “I love seeing the familiar faces. Always taking photos with the kids after the games and being able to interact with them like I said and just continue to just let them have a bond with us and just to be able to like they’re on the team and it’s just a fun community here in town”.

Jeramy Shaw said, “Yeah, It means a lot, because going to the games, I mean, they get to see us on the court, but they really don’t get to interact with us, before or after the game. So here, they get to come, get to shoot shots with us. We get to have fun with them. So it’s like, there’s a full circle moment as we come. I mean growing up, we do this with other college athletes and to do with other kids, it’s a good feeling”.