The Pitt State Gorillas basketball team had their first on the road for a conference matchup against the Newman Jets, Wednesday evening.

The Gorillas would get the win 69-64 to go to 4-5 and 2-2 in conference play. They were led by Quentin Hardrict who had a game-high of 19 points. Albert McBride finished the game with 16 points and Deshaun English chipped in 10 points.

The Gorillas will be back on the road Sunday, December 11th as they travel to UCO to take on the number seventh ranked Bronchos at 3:30 pm.