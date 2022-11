Pitt State were at home for their home opener against Quincy in the Pitt State Classic the second game Friday night.

The Gorillas would get down big in the second half and couldn’t get any momentum. They lose to Quincy 82-58 in home opener.

Pitt had good performances from Deshaun English who had 19 points on the night and Albert McBride finished with 16 points.

Pitt State will be back on the court November 19th at 3:30 pm against Illinois Springfield.