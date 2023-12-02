MARYVILLE, MO – Pitt State men’s basketball fell to Northwest Missouri Saturday night.

The Bearcats had the lead for pretty much the entire first half, but the Gorillas inched closer via the offensive attack from Max Alexander and Deshaun English. Despite the offensive surge, the Bearcats would match the Gorillas with the work of Byron Alexander who dropped 14 points on the night.

Northwest Missouri proved to be too much for Gorillas, as they took the game 77-67.

Up next, the Gorillas will host Newman on December 7th.