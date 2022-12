Pitt State men’s basketball team were back at John Lance Arena to host the defending Division 2 National Champions, Northwest Missouri Bearcats.

The Gorillas would get things rolling in the middle of the first half but would trial 40-37 at halftime. In the second half, Pitt State cut the lead down to 4 but couldn’t get enough stops. They drop a tough game to the Bearcats 73-62.

Pitt State next game will be on December 7th on the road to face the Newman Jets at 7:30 pm.