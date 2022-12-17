Pitt State men’s basketball took on Central Missouri and were looking for a win.

Early in the first half, the Gorillas came out on fire with everything working in their favor. A little more than half way through the first half, the Mules started to find their groove and were trailing 36-31 at halftime.

The start half Central Missouri started were they left off, but Pitt State manage to stay not to far behind. Things really started to get close within the final minute of the game with a big bucket to tie the game at 62 from Quentin Hardrict. Central Missouri would get an offensive put back in the final seconds of the game for the go ahead basket to win 64-62.

Pitt State Quentin Hardrict finished the game with 16 points, while both Deshaun English and Magic Reliford had 10 points. The Gorillas will be back on the court December 29th to host Avila at 7 pm.