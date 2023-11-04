JOPLIN, Mo– Saturday, Missouri Southern was host to the 2023 NCAA Division II Central Region Championship there at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.

The Women started off the morning first with their 6K race. The Pitt State women finished 3rd as a team with 128 points out of the 31 teams in attendance.

Here’s where the Pitt State women finished individually; Hannah Gibson )15th), Kate Dawson finished (19th), Marissa Dick (23rd), Paige Mullen (28th), Claire Bruening (43rd), Erin Hammeke (54th) and Kaci Singer (120th).

The Missouri Southern women finished 5th as a team with 205 points.

On the men’s side, their 10K race took place right after the women did. The Gorillas finished 2nd out of 29 teams scoring 112 points.

Here’s where the Pitt State men finished individually; Matthew Oglesby (7th), Mason Strader (14th), Braden Zaner (15th), Connor Young (36th), Dylan Sprecker (40th), Nathan Hinrichs (66th) and Tyler Atkins (104th).

The Missouri Southern men finished 5th as a team with 165 points. Gideon Kimutai was highest finisher coming in at 5th.

Both the Pitt State Men’s & Women’s Cross Country teams advance to the 2023 NCAA Division II National Championship which will be in two weeks on Saturday, November 18th here in Joplin at Missouri Southern.