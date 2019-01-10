Sports

Pitt State Men top SBU behind 28 points from Franklin

Gorillas now 4-1 in MIAA play

PITTSBURG, Kan. - Donovan Franklin posted a game-high 28 points as the Gorillas defeated Southwest Baptist 87-76.

Pitt State is now 4-1 in conference play.

The Gorillas had four total players, including Franklin, score in double-figures, Grant Lozoya (18), Ray Elliot (12) and Trenton Clayton (10).

Pitt State will return to action on Saturday (1/12) at home against Central Missouri, tip off is scheduled for 3:30 PM. 

