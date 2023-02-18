PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pitt State Gorillas men’s squad returned home for Senior Day to host the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers.

The Gorillas surged past the Lopers with a 93-85 win. Pitt State had five player with double figures. Marque English posted a double-double with a team high of 23 points along with 12 rebounds. Jeremy Shaw also had a team high of 23 points. Quentin Hardrict finished with 15 points. R.J. Forney scored 13 points, while Tane Prictor added ten points.

At the conclusion of the women’s game the men’s team seniors Quentin Hardrict and Calvin Poulina was honored.

The Gorillas will travel to Emporia State to face the Hornets, February 23rd at 7:30 p.m.