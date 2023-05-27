Photo courtesy: NCAA Division II Livestream

PUEBLO, Co– The Pitt State Men are your 2023 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field National Champions!

Pitt State goes back-to-back after having won the outdoor title last year in 2022.

The Gorillas scored 62 points as a team and won the competition by 15 points. The next closest was West Texas A&M with 47 points.

Cordell Tinch was a national champion in the Men’s High Jump, Long Jump, and the 110m Hurdles.

Pitt State scored 17 points in the 110m Hurdles. Tinch finished 1st, TJ Caldwell took 4th and Daylin Williams finished 7th.

In the Long Jump, the Gorillas scored 16 points, Tinch took 1st, Henry Kiner took 3rd.

Hunter Jones scored six points for Pitt State in the Men’s Decathlon.

Xavier Carmichael finished 3rd in the Men’s 100m Dash to give the Gorillas six more points.

The Men’s 4x100m Relay finished 5th to score four points. That relay consisted of; Tevin Wright-Rose, Dre’shaun Sanders, Makai Blades and Xavier Carmichael.

In the Men’s Javelin throw, Pitt State’s Calvin Jones finished in 6th to score three points.

For Head Coach Kyle Rutledge, this is his 3rd national title as head coach on the men’s side.

The Gorillas won the outdoor title in 2022, the indoor title in 2023 and now the outdoor title in 2023. Three National titles in less than a year for this men’s program.