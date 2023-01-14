PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pitt State men’s squad took on the Washburn Ichabods at home.

The Gorillas falls to Washburn 93-63. At halftime, Pitt State faced a 21 deficit. In the second half, they would battle back to cut the lead to ten with 14:06 left to play in the game. The Ichabods went onto a big run and gained the momentum.

Pitt State had two players to score in double figures. Deshaun English finished with 15 points, while Quentin Hardrict had ten points.

The Gorillas will be on the road January 19th to face Rogers State at 7:30 p.m.