JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Pitt State Men fall on the road to the Blue Tigers of Lincoln 96-85.

Donovan Franklin finished with a team-high 25 points with Grant Lozoya adding 24 points in the loss.

Up next for the Gorillas will be a trip to Lindenwood on Saturday. Lindenwood is coming off a 79-57 victory over #20 Missouri Southern.