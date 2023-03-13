VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia– This past weekend the Pitt State men’s team won the National Championship at the 2023 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Pitt State scored a total of 86 points beating the next closest team by 44 points.

The Gorillas won a national championship in five different events; Men’s High Jump, Men’s Triple Jump, Men’s 60m Hurdles, Men’s Long Jump, Men’s 4x400m Relay.

This is their 2nd title in program history. They won back in 2018.

The Gorillas Track & Field program has won two national titles in less than a year. They won the Outdoor National Title last May in 2022, and now the Indoor in 2023.

The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) released their list of All-Americans and Pitt State had 14 All-Americans on the list.

We spoke to the team on how it felt to hoist that National Championship trophy.

Head Coach Kyle Rutledge said, “You know, sometimes when you have a special group, do you know what they’re capable of doing. So I’m still in mixed emotions right now. It’s relief. I’m trying to let it all soak in. You’re trying to remember all the great moments that the kids have this weekend”.

Cordell Tinch said, “I just finished up high jump and I was like What’s it look like? And I was told it’s not close and I was like Oh, so you know we all that feeling really started to settle in and but it really set in all the way soon as our four by four drops away and we knew that we’d all be around one another be able to start celebrating right then and there together”.

Hunter Jones said, “No it was expected but overall it’s another national championship one of three on the men’s side ever so it feels pretty good”.

Treyvon Ferguson said, “I don’t want to get too confident here but we knew we had a special group coming in. We know we plan to work so we prepared and it was just like our victory lap team here at Nationals. We go with that confidence in how much we put on we set. So even though we still had a really rocky day, like a couple of days, so, but it was still a great feeling”.