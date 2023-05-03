PITTSBURG, Ks– After a strong outdoor season, Pitt State will look to claim the MIAA Outdoor title this weekend when they travel to Jefferson City for the Outdoor Championships.

Pitt State won the MIAA title on the men and women’s side at the 2023 Indoor Championships, but this weekend they will look to sweep again at the Outdoor Championships.

In 2022, Pitt State did just that. The women are looking to win their second straight MIAA title while the men are looking to claim their third MIAA title.

The men are currently number one in the latest National Rating Index while having a pair of national leaders in Cordell Tinch for the 110M Hurdles and Henry Kiner in the Triple Jump.

Pitt State women currently sit at 6th in the NRI.

The 2023 MIAA Outdoor Championships will be this weekend, Friday May 5th through Sunday May 7th.

Head Coach Kyle Rutledge spoke on what he expects at the MIAA meet.

Coach Kyle Rutledge said, “”Well, it’s just building off of the momentum you’ve done all outdoor season and what we’ve done indoor season. You know, how we train our athletes is making sure that they’re ready when the time comes and our kids do a great job of that to making sure they’re mentally focused. Making sure that they take care of themselves on and off the track. So you know, they just got to get reenergized. Make sure they’re focused on what they need to do and making sure that they’re in it for the team and do what they need to do on their end and making sure they do their job”.