On Monday, it was announced that P.J. Sarwinski is a 2022 nominee for the Cliff Harris Award. This award is presented to the Nation’s Top Small College Defensive Player.

Sarwinski led the Gorillas with 84 tackles this past season, including 10.5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks.

He helped the Gorillas claim their first MIAA Title since 2014. The Gorillas finished the regular season with an 11-0 record and an overall record of 12-1.

The former Galena Bulldog is a 2-time 1st Team All-MIAA selection and a 2-time All-American Selection.

The awards banquet will be on January 13th, 2023.