The Gorillas are coming off a big win this past weekend in the 2022 Miners’ bowl over Missouri Southern.

They defeated the Lions 38-9 to stay undefeated on the season at 5-0.

After their win, the Gorillas have climbed up to #7 in the AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

This now sets up their matchup with Northwest Missouri next weekend to be a Top-10 matchup. The Bearcats came in at #9 in the polls this week.

That game is set for a 2:00 p.m. kickoff. It will be in Pittsburg at Carnie Smith Stadium.



P.J. Sarwinski said, “Yeah absolutely. You know, I think a big things for us is confidence. Giving confidence to the defense going into next week, we held them to no touchdowns. That’s a big confidence booster going into next week. And the main key is just building off of that so”.



Chad Dodson Jr. said, “Yeah, I think coaches just did a great job of executing or putting a great plan in place for us to go out and execute. And great job to the O-line up front opening up some holes in the run game and giving me some time back there to throw the ball. And, credit to all those guys that you know, once they get the ball in their hands, they’re gonna go make plays”.