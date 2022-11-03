The Pitt State Gorillas are having an impressive season coming into their next matchup at 9-0. Pitt State is earning more and more attention nationally as they continue the historic campaign.

The Gorillas are ranked number five in the AFCA poll with currently being at the two spot in the super region three rankings. Pitt State faces another challenge in Washburn this Saturday. A team they haven’t beaten since 2016 when they won 45-27.

If the Gorillas come out on top this weekend they will also claim the outright MIAA title. Although it’s a big game for Pitt State, the 1-0 mentality remains and the preparation is no different.

Kaizer Newell said, “At the start of every week, really at the end of each game, we’re just starting over like it’s the beginning of the season and we’re just trying to go 1-0. We try not to think about it too much, try not to let that get in our heads, we just really try and focus on winning that week.”

Luke Jennings said, “That’s just been out motto all year, 1-0. Beginning of every week, we treat it like it’s week one. Our goal’s just to keep going 1-0 and this week’s no different.”

Brian Wright said, “Within our four walls of our meeting rooms, it’s been 1-0 each week and staying focused and tunnel vision on the things we have to get better at and our guys have continued to do a great job of that.”