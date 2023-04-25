PITTSBURG, Ks– Tuesday morning, Special Olympics Kansas made its way to Pittsburg to host a Special Olympics track meet at the Robert Plaster Center.

The track meet was an adults track and field event. There were over 160 athletes participating in events and looking to receive medals.

Athletes and teams competed in a variety of events such as long jump, shot-put, softball throw, and running events including; the 100, 200, and 400.

The event was held all morning and ended early afternoon.

There were different stations across the football field for the athletes to go through.

Athlete Wyatt Higgins said, “It feels good. I have lots of fun and win a lot, the 100m, the 200, and the running long jump. It means a lot, they are supportive and have fun with other people”.

Athlete Tyler Allen said, “It feels great. It’s like the best feeling in the world. I have to say doing the events. I think I have to be the running long jump”.

Southeast Region Director Olivia Ryan said, “”It is the best feeling ever. The medals is my favorite part and today they get 3 to 4 medals depending on how many events they’re in and just seeing all the hardware around their necks is incredible. We had one athlete that just broke down in tears, he was excited and it was a lot of fun”.