PITTSBURG, Ks. — Now that the school year has come to an end, kids can turn their attention to some summer fun and what better way to have fun than at a football camp?

Earlier Thursday, the Pitt State Gorillas football program hosted the Brian Wright Youth Football Camp at the Plaster Center. The camp was from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There was close to 200 campers from kindergarten through eighth grade that showed up to learn from the Gorillas coaching staff and players. The participants went through stations that involved drill work such as speed, change of direction, blocking, catching and more.

Payton and Ridge Armstrong said, “I honestly rate this camp more than a ten. I rate it infinity. It’s a great camp you should come. Thank you Coach Wright for teaching us. Thank you Coach Wright and Go Pitt State.”

Chase Johnson says, “It’s all about just trying to connect with these kids. It’s a lot of stuff going on and if I can get these kids and say, ‘hey let’s listen up’, use my eyes, use my ears for a second and go out here and have fun, that’s the biggest thing is doing that and I think these guys they did a good job today.”

Coach Brian Wright mentioned, “Yeah, it’s quite a bit different for sure. I’ll stick with the 18 to 22 year old’s, but these kids are a lot of fun. Some of them really get into it, love to play, love to compete and we have to do a good job of changing it up just to keep them interested and have fun with it, but it’s a lot of fun to be out here.”

The camp concluded with an ultimate frisbee style football game. The campers will be back for the final day tomorrow.