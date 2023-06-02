PITTSBURG, Ks. — Now that summer time is here, plenty of local sports camps are taking place for young athletes including basketball at Pitt State.

For the second year, Pitt State hosted the Jeff Boschee Basketball Team Camp. The camp had over 70 teams of varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams from Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Texas. The camp began Thursday morning and concluded Friday evening.

There was a handful of local teams in attendance such as St. Mary’s Colgan, Liberal, Pittsburg and more. The camp was like a tournament for teams to compete against one another and at the end, a championship trophy is given to the best team.

This camp was a way for Pitt State to showcase their facilities, campus and maybe even land Jeff Boschee some future Gorillas.

Coach Jeff Boschee said, “It’s a great way to try to entice. Some kids that we are looking at to come and look at our campus and see what we have to offer and the resources and the facilities that we have, and sometimes kids don’t realize how good division two basketball can be, how good facilities can be at division two basketball, and when they come on our campus, you know most kids that come on campus are pretty surprise at what they see.”